Suspected Herdsmen Attack Catholic Priests in Taraba

TARABA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After the recent massacre of two Catholic Priests and about 15 other worshipers in Benue, suspected herdsmen have stormed a seminary in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital and launched fresh attack on clerics.

Reports specified that two Catholic priests Monday morning were beaten, while one was shot in the leg by the suspected herdsmen.

Following the onslaught, some students were reportedly injured; many cars destroyed, while the attack lasted.

Media reports said the injured have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre FMC.

The Director of Caritas Nigeria – an agency of the Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Evaristus Bassey, has confirmed the ugly incident.

His message read: “Please Frs, pray for us. Our minor seminary in Jalingo has just been attacked by the Fulani, some students are injured, some cars destroyed, two priests beaten and one shot on the leg. They are currently receiving treatment at FMC.”

There is no official confirmation of the incident as the time of filling this report.

