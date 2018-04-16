W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Suspected Herdsmen Kill 4 Policemen in Benue

Posted by African News, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, April 16th, 2018

NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Benue State Police Command has confirmed that four of its men have been killed by the suspected herdsmen.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu, in a statement issued Monday disclosed that sad the incident occurred at Anyibe, in the Logo Local Government Area of the state.

Logo and Guma local government areas have been under severe attacks of suspected Fulani herdsmen since the New Year, resulting in loss of lives.

According to him, the Policemen came under attack of the suspected insurgents at Anyibe, Logo LGA between 18.00 hours of Sunday and early Monday morning, confirming that four personnel of the State Police Command died after the onslaught.

However, Yamu announced that additional reinforcement, including the air asset of the Police, has been deployed by Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris.

The suspects he promised would soon be arrested and be appropriately dealt with.

