Suspected IPOB Members Kill 2 Police Officers, Set Patrol Van Ablaze

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra state police Command says it has arrested some suspected members of the proscribed Independent peoples of Biafra (IPOB), at Oraifite area of the state, for allegedly killing two police officers.

According to the state police public Relations officer PPRO, Haruna Mohammed who disclosed this to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Monday, said: “the Command, on 2\12/2019 at about 11:30 am, received a complaint against one Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, (male) suspected to be a member of the proscribed IPOB) in Oraifite on alleged case of abduction, assault occasioning harm and malicious damage to property.

“Following the report, Police Patrol teams led by the Area Commander, Oraifite ACP Oliver Abbey mobilised and rushed to the scene in order to arrest the suspect who declined Police invitation.

“However, as soon as Police arrived the house, armed men suspected to be IPOB members descended on the Police, set ablaze one Patrol vehicle and attacked them with rifles and machetes.

The Anambra police Spokesman added that “as a result of the attack, two Police officers whose identities are being withheld were killed by the suspected IPOB members, while others were inflicted with machete cuts.

He said the ” the injured officers were rushed to the Hospital for medical attention and are presently receiving treatment.

“Consequently, the command deployed reinforcements from the State Headquarters comprising of PMF, SARS and Special Anti-Cult Units in conjunction with the Army/other Sister agencies who cordoned off the area in order to fish out the culprits, while Joint patrol are still ongoing in the town to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

“Meanwhile, some arrests were made and the Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang, who went to the scene of the incident has vowed to bring perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.”

