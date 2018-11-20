Suspected Terrorists Kill 9 Farmers; Abduct 12 In Borno Fresh Attack

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected Boko Haram members have reportedly killed nine farmers and abducted 12 others in a village in Borno State, South West Nigeria.

According to AFP, the insurgents stormed fields on Monday outside Mammanti village, opening fire on farmers as they worked, killing nine and injuring three others.

“We recovered nine dead bodies after the attack,” the village Chief Muhammad Mammanti said.

“The insurgents took away 12 people, including women, and macheted three people who resisted being abducted,” Mammanti.

The terrorists came on bicycles in the afternoon, according to a resident, Usman Kaka. He however escaped.

“They just opened fire on us and continued to fire as we fled,” Kaka said.

“We later returned to find nine people had been killed and three left with machete cuts on their heads for refusing to go with the gunmen,” he said.

Last week Wednesday Boko Haram terrorists attacked Mammanti, killing one person and burning the entire village before stealing hundreds of cattle.

The attack on Mammanti forced residents to move to the state capital Maiduguri from where they commuted daily to work on the fields.

Boko Haram has stepped up attacks on farmers and loggers in recent years, accusing them of passing information to the military.

Despite the government’s insistence that Boko Haram is near defeat, the group has recently carried out major attacks on military and civilian targets, killing scores.

Over 27,000 people have died since the insurgency in the remote northeast in 2009 started. The attack has also displaced 1.8 million residents of the North eastern zone of the country.

