Suspension of SGF, NIA DG an Afterthought, Cover-up plot – Fayose

Photo: Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described as afterthought and afterthought the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachir Lawal; and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke, as well as setting up of a three-man Committee to investigate the discovery of over N13 billion cash by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The governor, who said the Buhari-led government was becoming an embarrassment to Nigerians with its macabre dance of shame, asked; “Would the President have set up a probe panel if these scams were linked to anyone in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or those members of his party that are not in his good books?.

“Most importantly, what business does Presidential Committee have with investigation of crime? Are they telling Nigerians that they have lost confidence in all the intelligence and investigative agencies of the government, including the EFCC and DSS?”

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said it was becoming obvious that President Buhari has lost control of his government, adding that; “The Buhari-led Federal Government is operating like many governments within one government. There appears to be many Presidencies within the Presidency and this is the reason for the confusion everywhere.”

The governor declared that “the cat of President Buhari’s government hypocrisy in its fight against corruption has already been let of the bag.”

Adding that; “Nigerians can no longer be deceived by a government that protects its own people whenever they are accused of corruption while setting the DSS and EFCC to invade houses of members of opposition parties, especially those perceived as having presidential ambition in 2019 in the night to arrest and detain them indefinitely even when corruption allegations against them have not been proved.”

