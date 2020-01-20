Tambuwal, Ganduje Survive as Supreme Court Okays Sokoto, Kano Guber Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the election of Aminu Tambuwal as duly elected Governor of Sokoto State.

Similarly, the apex court also affirmed Gov. Abdulahi Ganduje as the dully elected governor of Kano state in the March 9, 2019 governorship.

In a judgment read by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the court dismissed the appeal filed against Tambuwal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Ahmad Aliyu for lacking in merit.

While, a five-man panel led by Justice Justice Sylvester Ngwuta held that the appeal filed by Yusuf of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against Governor Danguje lacked merit and dismissed it.

Recall that only last week, the apex court sacked the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Mr Emeka Ihedioha and affirmed the election of APC candidate, Hope Uzodinma who finished in distant 4th in the official results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) during the governorship election.