Tambuwal Succeeds Dickson As Chairman PDP Governors’ Forum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, has succeeded his outgoing Bayelsa State counterpart, Seriake Dickson as the chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

This confirmation was made in a statement issued Monday by a Special Adviser to Governor Tambuwal, Mr Mohammad Bello.

The statement added that the choice of Governor Tambuwal was unanimous as all the Governors in attendance at the party’s 88th National Executive Council held at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata plaza, Abuja, resolved and appointed him as their chairman.

Bello indicated that Tambuwal pledged to run an inclusive administration, as well as move the party forward.

Report said Tambuwal’s predecessor, Dickson whose, tenure will elapse on Monday, February 3, 2020 was, conspicuously absent at the first opposition NEC meeting.