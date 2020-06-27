Tambuwal to Yahaya Bello: No PDP Governor is Decamping to APC

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has stated that no PDP governor is decamping to APC describing the claim made by the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as misleading and false.

Recall that Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, had, while appearing on a TV programme said that about 10 PDP governors were set to join the ruling APC.

However, in a statement signed by the Director General of the PDP Governors Forum, C. I. D Maduabum, Governor Tambuwal said Bello’s statement “does not merit any response but for the fact that it may demoralise PDP members and Nigerians who are not aware of the facts”.

“It is obvious that this is a diversionary tactic to shore up the sagging morale of APC members who are ruining the loss of yet another state Governor, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to the PDP, as a result of the chaos and anarchy currently existing in the APC, following the mismanagement of their affairs as acknowledged even by Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“The PDP Governors are very focused on delivering good governance and the benefits of democracy to their respective states and working tirelessly to strengthen and reposition the party.

“There is no attraction whatsoever for any PDP member not to talk of a PDP Governor to join the APC, a party bedeviled by crises, without even an elected leadership as envisaged by Section 223 of the 1999 Constitution that specifically requires the Executive Committee of every political party in Nigeria to be democratically elected.” He stated.