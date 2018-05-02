Tax Agency Seals OAU Over Alleged N1.8 Billion Tax Debt

OSUN, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The main gate and the administrative block of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU Ile-Ife, have been sealed by the officials of Osun State Internal Revenue Service over alleged tax debt of N1.8 billion.

Reports confirmed that the State tax officials, who arrived the University’s premises with the heavily armed security operatives, sealed the places in line with the court order.

The police were also supported in the enforcement of the order by the men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC.

Following the sudden operation, entrance and exit of staff, transporters and food vendors were disrupted.

The situation prompted confusion and agitation among members of the University community.

The OAU authority is yet to react to the incident.

Please follow and like us: