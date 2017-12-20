Tax Evasion: Enugu Government Seals 5 Hotels

Photo: Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi

From Ignatius. Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part measure to recover about 6.6 billion naira owed the Enugu State government, its Board of internal Revenue, on Wednesday sealed- off five hotels over their refusal to pay tax.

‎African Examiner gathered that the action followed order of an Enugu State High Court.

The said amount is being owed by companies and organizations doing business in the state.

Our Correspondent reports that the operation, which involved several teams of the board affected Toscana, Hotel Cordial, Allen Suits, Filbon Hotel and London hotel allegedly owned by former Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor, Professor Charles Soludo.

Mr. Emeka Odo, Chairman of the Board, said the hotels would remain sealed until the owners complied appropriately.

