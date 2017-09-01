Tennis Star Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tennis star Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl at a clinic in Florida, US media report.

Williams, 35, whose partner is Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, was admitted to the St Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach on Wednesday.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner said last month she was planning to return to tennis for the Australian Open in January.

Congratulations have been pouring in from sports stars and celebrities.

News of the birth came as her sister Venus prepared to go out on court at the US Open.

“Obviously I’m super-excited,” Venus said. “Words can’t describe it.”/BBC

