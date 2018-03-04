Tension in Anambra Community as Man Stabs Father to Death; Attacks Mother

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tension has enveloped Ezimuko Nsukwu village, Abatete, in Idemili North Council Area, of Anambra state, South-East, Nigeria, as a 27 year old man, identified as Ifeanyi Oguejiofor, on Saturday reportedly, stabbed to death his father, Osita Oguejiofor, with a kitchen knife.

African Examiner reports that the incident occurred barely one week after a man killed his four children, sister-in-law and himself at Awada, a suburb in the commercial city of Onitsha in same Anambra state.

He equally stabbed his mother who survived the attack, before he finally stabbed himself severally, apparently to commit suicide but was not successful.

It was however, learnt that trouble began that fateful day at about 8am when the man, a commercial motorcycle popularly known as (okada) operator, approached his father and demanded for the money he had requested for the procurement of a new motorcycle since the one he was using for his commercial business had become old and worn out.

But the late father, in response, had told him that he had no money to buy a new one, but suggested he should buy a new engine to replace the one in the old motorcycle since he said that the motorcycle is old and as such could no longer perform optimally.

Angered by the fathers response which did not go down well with him, the son went straight to the kitchen and grabbed the knife which he used in stabbing his father, repeatedly on the neck and shoulder till he slumped and died.

His mother who was screaming for help was not left out as he also pounced on her and stabbed the woman on her ribs and shoulder, after which she fell on the ground.

The suspect, who thought that the mother has equally given up the ghost, after the attack, made effort to commit suicide by stabbing himself severally on the chest but, could not die.

Our correspondent gathered that the cry of his mother attracted passers-by and neighbours who immediately alerted the local vigilance group and the Ogidi Divisional Police Officer, DPO. Mr Mark Ijarafu, who rushed to the scene with his Divisional Crime Officer, DCO,1, Mr Fidelis Eyisi and others and apprehended the suspect.

On interrogation, the suspect, who confessed to the crime, said that, “what I did was what my spirit asked me to do.”

The DPO, who officially confirmed the incident, said that the remains of the suspect’s father has been deposited at Iyi-Enu mission hospital mortuary, Ogidi, while the mother has been treated in an undisclosed hospital and discharged.

Sources close to the family, hinted that the suspect is a drug addict and a has mental illness.

