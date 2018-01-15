W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tension In Ebonyi As Lassa Fever kills 2 Resident Doctors

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, January 15th, 2018

From Ignatius Okpara

EBONYI, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of Ebonyi State, South East Nigeria, are now living in fear following the death of two resident doctors serving in the Federal Teaching Hospital, FETHA, Abakaliki, the state capital of Lassa fever.

AFRICAN EXAMINER learnt that they passed on Sunday, a development that has thrown health workers and other staff of the medical institution into fear and apprehension.

Aside the demise of the doctors, our Correspondent also gathered that two house officers and nurses who were part of the medical personnel that treated the deceased are presently on the watch list.

Two of the late Doctors were: Abel Sunday Udo, who was a Resident Doctor in the Department of Otorhinolaryngology and Dr. Ali Felix, a Resident Doctor in the Department of Community Medicine.

 

