Tension in Imo Community As Bomb Explosion kill 3

Posted by Articles/Opinion, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, June 7th, 2019




From Ignatius  Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tension has enveloped Eziorsu community in Oguta council area of Imo state, South- East Nigeria, following a bomb explosion that occurred in the area killing three persons.

Meanwhile, the state Police public Relations officer PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, has confirmed the incident and casualty to newsmen.

The state police Spokesman gave the names of the victims, as Elvis Ukado; Kasiemobi Uzoma and Justice Adie, adding that “It was as an unexploded ordinance in a scrap dump.

According to him, “The bomb exploded killing three of them at the scene while one of the victims was beating the scrap iron in order to compress it.”

The PPRO equally confirmed that Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, and his team had visited the bomb explosion scene at Oguta.

“The Commissioner of Police wish to use this medium to warn all member of the public to promptly report any metal device suspected to be Unexploded Ordnance or Explosive (UXO), for possible examination, evacuation and possible destruction.”

A Source from the community who witnessed the explosion but craved anonymity while speaking with newsmen, said the incident affected people around the scene due to the violent wave and effect of its sound.

 

