Tension in Imo Over Killing Of Monarch By Unknown Gunmen

From Ignatius Okpara

IMO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tension has gripped residents of Mgbe community in Orlu Council area of Imo state, South -East Nigeria and environs, as the traditional ruler of the area, Eze Brendan Ibekwe, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Andrew Enwerem, who confirmed the killing to newsmen Tuesday, in Owerri, the Imo state capital, said the incident took place last Sunday.

According to him, after killing the monarch, the gunmen dumped his corpse on the Orlu-Owerri Expressway, a few kilometres to his palace.

The Imo Police Command Spokesman added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Dasuki Galandanchi, had ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Ewerem said: “The CP has called for a thorough investigation into the killing, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

He further disclosed that “The State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department CIID has been instructed to take over the investigation process.”

Meanwhile, the residents are seriously perturbed following the sad development.

