Tenure Elongation Crisis: Buhari, Osinbajo Meet With APC Governors

Photo: President Muhammadu Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely two weeks after he announced his opposition to the tenure elongation of the ruling APC NEC, President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday, met with the State’s Governors elected under the party’s platform.

The Governors who were led by the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha, met with Buhari and Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting was not ascertained as the time filling of this report.

However, the meeting might centre on attempt by Mr. President to parley with the States’ Governors to support his position, having realized that Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led NEC has the backing of the Governors and a good number of the APC Federal Lawmakers.

Last week, Chief Odigie-Oyegun had caucus meeting with the APC members in the Federal House of Representatives.

Meeting Ends in Deadlock

Meanwhile, the meeting has reportedly ended in a deadlock.

After the meeting, the Governors especially, few of them who were approached by journalists declined to make comments.

It was also gathered that the stalemated meeting ended without agreement on when next to meet and continue with it for final resolution.

Please follow and like us: