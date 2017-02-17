W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Terrorism: 1 Suspected Suicide Bomber Killed, Many Vehicles Destroyed in Maiduguri

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, February 17th, 2017

MAIDUGURI, BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Borno Police Command confirmed Friday that a suspected suicide bomber detonated his explosive in the midst of 13 trucks along Maiduguri/ Mafa road leading to death of the suspected terrorist and mass destruction.

The Command Spokesman Mr. Victor Isuku, said this in a statement in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He confirmed the explosion occurred late Thursday.

“On Thursday a suicide bomber sneaked into the midst of 13 pick-up trucks loaded with goods along Maiduguri/Mafa road, said to be awaiting departure to Gamboru Ngala in the early hours of Friday.

“He detonated an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) strapped on his body,” Isuku said.

According to Isuku, only the bomber was killed during the incident as the vehicles parked

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=38070

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/terrorism-1-suspected-suicide-bomber-killed-many-vehicles-destroyed-in-maiduguri/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

AFCON GABON 2017

Final Match
05 February, 2017
--Egypt 1 - Cameroon 2

3rd Place Match
04 February, 2017 -
--Burkina Faso 1 - Ghana 0

More Results

*******************************************

UBA-Advert:———————————————-



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts