Terrorism: Trump Refuses Return Of Ex- IS Propagandist to US

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – US President Donald Trump has declined the return of a woman Hoda Muthana who left the country and worked as propagandist for the Islamic State (IS) group.

Trump in a tweet said he had consequently instructed the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “not to allow (Hoda Muthana) back into the country”.

Mr Pompeo had earlier stated that the 24-year-old was not a US citizen and would not be admitted.

In conrary, her family and lawyer maintain that she has US citizenship.

Ms Muthana, who grew up in Alabama, travelled to Syria to join IS when she was 20. She had then told her family that she was going to a University event in Turkey.

The case has similarities to that of UK-born teenager Shamima Begum who has been stripped of her British citizenship.

Ms Begum fled London to join IS in 2015 but has now said she wants to return to the UK.

Ms Muthana’s family lawyer, Hassan Shibly, said it was “preposterous” that Mr Trump would call for European states to take back their citizens and “now is trying to play games when it comes to American citizens”.

“The Trump administration continues its attempts to wrongfully strip citizens of their citizenship.

“Hoda Muthana had a valid US passport and is a citizen. She was born in Hackensack, NJ in October 1994, months after her father stopped being [a] diplomat.” Shibly argued.

