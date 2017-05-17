W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

The Eagle Online Announces Short Break for Better Service

Posted by Latest News, News Wednesday, May 17th, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Management of The Eagle Online has announced a short break in its online news service.

According to the management, the break is to allow for a change of its host.

In a statement signed by the Managing Editor of the online newspaper, Dotun Oladipo, on Wednesday, the break will commence from 12am on Thursday.

Oladipo said the management was initially considering skeletal services during the period, but it was discovered that owing to the large number of files to be moved, access to the news portal could become frustrating.

The statement added: “However, we shall keep our esteemed readers update via all our social media channels with headlines of major stories during the period of the break.”

Oladipo said the process should, hopefully, be completed by the weekend, with full services to be back on Monday morning.

He added: “The essence of the change of host is to serve our readers better.”

 

 

