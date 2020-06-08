There are Moles in My Government, Ebonyi Governor Cries Out

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ebonyi state Governor, Engr. David Nweze Umaha, Sunday said there are moles in his government who have been sabotaging his administration.

The governor stated this in a post on his verified social media account.

Umahi was reacting to a post by a WhatsApp group participant accusing the former Secretary to the State Government, Professor. Bernard Odoh, of “unholy alliance with a serving governor in one of the Southeast states.

African Examiner reports that the ex-SSG, has been having serious face off with the governor, since after he resigned his appointment over the alleged mishandling of the disbursement of the Central Bank’s 2 billion naira small and medium scale agricultural fund in the state in 2016.

However, Umahi, who reiterated his earlier warning that government appointees should not castigate another governor or other officials, urged his critics to visit the Ebonyi government’s information website for information they needed, rather than engaging in peddling false rumour.

“Those who want to betray me will end up fighting the wind as there is nothing to betray except, may be, a display of ingratitude to God.

“Anyone who supports him (Odoh) will also get betrayed especially at a time of his or her greatest need,” Umahi stated.

While challenging the moles in his government to send his post to whoever they care, Umahi described the unnamed governor as his friend even before now adding that “whenever someone becomes a governor, he is no more the property of anyone other than God and the people.”

He, therefore, urged his loyalists to leave the said governor or the ruling party at the federal level out of any accusation or faceoff with his ex-SSG.

The former SSG, who recently dragged Umahi, and a panel of inquiry he set up over the Agric Loan issue to an Owerri Federal High court and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, had resorted to social media war with Ebonyi state government officials.