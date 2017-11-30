Theresa May: Trump Was Wrong to Retweet far-right Posts

Photo: UK Prime Minister Theresa May

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said Donald Trump was “wrong” to retweet posts from a British far-right group.

But she stressed the “special relationship” between Britain and the US was “in both our nations’ interests” and should continue.

And she rejected calls to cancel a state visit by the US president.

Speaking on a visit to Jordan, she said: “An invitation for a state visit has been extended and has been accepted. We have yet to set a date.”

Quizzed about Mr Trump’s tweets, she said: “The fact that we work together does not mean that we’re afraid to say when we think the United States has got it wrong, and be very clear with them.

“And I’m very clear that retweeting from Britain First was the wrong thing to do.”

On Wednesday the US president retweeted three videos posted by the British far-right group.

When a Downing Street spokesman said he had been “wrong” to do so the president hit back on twitter:

Donald Trump: .@Theresa_May, “don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”/BBC

