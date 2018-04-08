Third Treasury Looters List Coming Soon -Lai Mohammed

KWARA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite the threat of taking legal action against his earlier action, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has hinted that the Federal Government FG will soon release another list of alleged looters.

Speaking in Ilorin the Kwara State capital Sunday, Alhaji Mohammed asserted that that no intimidation from any quarter would debar the FG from releasing the imminent list.

“We are not going to ask anybody not to go to court, but what we are telling them is that they should re-examine themselves, because when the government came out with its list, it was confident of the evidence its has.

“No government worth its salt would be challenged and would not come out to prove that what it’s saying is correct.

“When it comes to evidence, it’s for the courts to decide; but we want to make it clear that no amount of intimidation from any side would prevent government from releasing the next batch of looters’ list and what you have seen so far is a tip of the iceberg when the list comes out” the Minister restated.

Speaking with the journalists, the FG Spokesman noted that Nigerians did not suspect partook in the national looting, adding ”we have people saying that they are going to court. You see, courts are for the accused and the accuser, courts are for the rich and the poor, courts are for the government and the governed”.

He reiterated that the Government was not frightened by the threatened court action by those already named.

It would be recalled that the Minister recently released two different lists, containing mainly the names of the opposition PDP Chieftains, including the current National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Secondus last week demanded an apology from Alhaji Mohammed and FG over alleged defamation of character. He threatened to approach court, if the parties he involved in the suit decline to tender apology.

