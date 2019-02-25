Thugs Set INEC Office On Fire in Imo

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected political thugs have set the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Isiala Mbano council area of Imo on fire.

Confirming the incident, the INEC Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the area, Mr. Emmanuella Okpara, said the office was razed down by unknown persons in the early hours of Monday.

“Yes, our office at Isiala Mbano was razed down by unknown persons in the early hours of today.

“In fact, it happened while we were still collating the presidential results here (Owerri).

