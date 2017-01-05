Tiger Woods Announces Farmers Insurance Open as 2017 First Event

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tiger Woods has announced his first event for the year (2017) is the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

The event is to kick start January 26, 2017.

Woods, a 14-time major winner last played at the Farmers in 2015, but withdrew in the first round because due to an injury.

After Farmers Insurance Open, Woods will play at the Genesis Open, which takes off February 16, after which is the Honda Classic.

The 40-year-old Woods finished 15th at the Hero World Challenge in December after 15 months out through injury.

Speaking on his Genesis Open contest, Woods declared: “I’m very excited to come back to Riviera’’ adding “This is where it all started for me. It was my first PGA Tour vent. I was 16 years old, I weighed about 105 pounds. It was a life-changing moment for me.”

