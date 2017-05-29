W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tiger Woods Arrested in Florida for DUI

Posted by Latest News, Sports Monday, May 29th, 2017

Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested around 3 a.m. on Memorial Day for allegedly driving under the influence, (DUI).

Eldrick Woods, the golfer’s birth name, is listed as being arrested Monday morning for DUI, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office records.

He was released around 10:50 a.m.

Woods was booked into a local jail and released on his own recognizance with no bond a few hours later, according to the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office’s online records.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=39460

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/tiger-woods-arrested-in-florida-for-dui/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts