Tinubu, Dangote, Otedola, Akpabio Make APC Presidential Campaign Council + Full List

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As it sets to flag off its electioneering campaign in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital today, the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), has released the names of members of its Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 elections, with the President himself being appointed as the Chairman.

A National Leader of the APC and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is named as the Co-Chairman of the Council.

In a release issued Friday and circulated by President Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina, details of the APC Campaign Council members appointment are as follows:

CHAIRMAN

President Muhammadu Buhari

CO-CHAIRMAN

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

DEPUTY CHAIRMEN

1. The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

The APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole

VICE CHAIRMAN NORTH

Senator George Akume

VICE CHAIRMAN SOUTH

Senator Ken Nnamani

DIRECTOR GENERAL

His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi

DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (OPERATIONS)

Senator A.O. Mamora

DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (COORDINATION)

Arch. Waziri Bulama

SECRETARY

1. Adamu Adamu

Dele Alake

ZONAL DIRECTORS

a. North West: Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko

North East: Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume North Central: Senator Abdullahi Adamu South West: Sola Oke, SAN South East: Sharon Ikeazor South South: Senator Godswill Akpabio

DIRECTORATES

a. Director, Buhari Support Groups – Dr. Mahmoud Mohammed

Director, Strategic Communications – Festus Keyamo, SAN Deputy Director- Abike Dabiri- Erewa Director, Contact & Mobilization – Hadiza Bala Usman Deputy Director South -Victor Eboigre Deputy Director North- Senator Bashir Nalado Director, Election Planning & Monitoring – Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN Deputy Director I- Baba Kura Abba Jato Deputy Director II-Chief Emani Ayiri Director, Logistics – Dr. Pius Odubu Deputy Director- Senator Umanah Umanah Deputy Director II- Nasiru Danu Director, Policy Research & Strategy- Prof Abdulrahman Oba Deputy Director- Prof. A.K. Usman Director, Youth Mobilization- Hon. Tony Nwoye assisted by the APC Youth Leader sadiq Deputy Director North- Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed Deputy Director South – Jasper Azuatalam Director, Admin- Onari Brown Deputy Director I- Chris Hassan Deputy Director II- Abubakar Magaji Gasau Director, Women Mobilization- Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwa Deputy Director North – Binta Mu’azu Deputy Director South – Adejoke Orelope Adefulire Director Security – Gen. A. . Dambazzau Deputy Directors – Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukoma Director Legal – Emeka Ngige, SAN Deputy Director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufari Director Field Opertaions- Mallam Nuhu Ribadu Director Finance – Wale Edun

Deputy Director ….Alhaji Adamu Fadan

SPECIAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO MR. PRESIDENT

1. Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Senator Ahmed Lawan (Senate Leader) Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila ( Leader of the House ) APC Party National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Mr. Femi Otedola

COUNCIL MEMBERS

1. Chief Bisi Akande

Chief John Oyegun Senator Ita Enang All APC serving Senators All APC serving and former Governors All APC Members of the House of Representatives All members of the National Working Committee of the APC All Zonal Women Leaders

STATE COORDINATORS

1. Governors are to serve as State Coordinators in their respective states

Gubernatorial Candidates in non-APC States will serve as State Coordinators in their respective states.

