Tinubu, Dangote, Otedola, Akpabio Make APC Presidential Campaign Council + Full List

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, December 28th, 2018


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As it sets to flag off its electioneering campaign in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital today, the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), has released the names of members of its Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 elections, with the President himself being appointed as the Chairman.

A National Leader of the APC and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is named as the Co-Chairman of the Council.

In a release issued Friday and circulated by President Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina, details of the APC Campaign Council members appointment are as follows:

CHAIRMAN
President Muhammadu Buhari

CO-CHAIRMAN
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

DEPUTY CHAIRMEN
1. The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

  1. The APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole

VICE CHAIRMAN NORTH
Senator George Akume

VICE CHAIRMAN SOUTH
Senator Ken Nnamani

DIRECTOR GENERAL
His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi

DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (OPERATIONS)
Senator A.O. Mamora

DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (COORDINATION)
Arch. Waziri Bulama

SECRETARY
1. Adamu Adamu

  1. Dele Alake

ZONAL DIRECTORS
a. North West: Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko

  1. North East: Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume
  2. North Central: Senator Abdullahi Adamu
  3. South West: Sola Oke, SAN
  4. South East: Sharon Ikeazor
  5. South South: Senator Godswill Akpabio

DIRECTORATES
a. Director, Buhari Support Groups – Dr. Mahmoud Mohammed

  1. Director, Strategic Communications – Festus Keyamo, SAN
  2. Deputy Director- Abike Dabiri- Erewa
  3. Director, Contact & Mobilization – Hadiza Bala Usman
  4. Deputy Director South -Victor Eboigre
  5. Deputy Director North- Senator Bashir Nalado
  6. Director, Election Planning & Monitoring – Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN
  7. Deputy Director I- Baba Kura Abba Jato
  8. Deputy Director II-Chief Emani Ayiri
  9. Director, Logistics – Dr. Pius Odubu
  10. Deputy Director- Senator Umanah Umanah
  11. Deputy Director II- Nasiru Danu
  12. Director, Policy Research & Strategy- Prof Abdulrahman Oba
  13. Deputy Director- Prof. A.K. Usman
  14. Director, Youth Mobilization- Hon. Tony Nwoye assisted by the APC Youth Leader sadiq
  15. Deputy Director North- Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed
  16. Deputy Director South – Jasper Azuatalam
  17. Director, Admin- Onari Brown
  18. Deputy Director I- Chris Hassan
  19. Deputy Director II- Abubakar Magaji Gasau
  20. Director, Women Mobilization- Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwa
  21. Deputy Director North – Binta Mu’azu
  22. Deputy Director South – Adejoke Orelope Adefulire
  23. Director Security – Gen. A. . Dambazzau
  24. Deputy Directors – Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukoma
  25. Director Legal – Emeka Ngige, SAN
  26. Deputy Director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufari
  27. Director Field Opertaions- Mallam Nuhu Ribadu
  28. Director Finance – Wale Edun

Deputy Director ….Alhaji Adamu Fadan

SPECIAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO MR. PRESIDENT
1. Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

  1. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
  2. Senator Ahmed Lawan (Senate Leader)
  3. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila ( Leader of the House )
  4. APC Party National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole
  5. Alhaji Aliko Dangote.
  6. Mr. Femi Otedola

COUNCIL MEMBERS
1. Chief Bisi Akande

  1. Chief John Oyegun
  2. Senator Ita Enang
  3. All APC serving Senators
  4. All APC serving and former Governors
  5. All APC Members of the House of Representatives
  6. All members of the National Working Committee of the APC
  7. All Zonal Women Leaders

STATE COORDINATORS
1. Governors are to serve as State Coordinators in their respective states

  1. Gubernatorial Candidates in non-APC States will serve as State Coordinators in their respective states.

