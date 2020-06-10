Tinubu Denies Rift with Aregbesola; Disbands All Political Groups in Lagos APC

By Ayo Balogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has declared that there is no rift between him and his longtime ally – the current Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The rumour follows the directive by the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) which Tinubu heads, that all the existing political groups within the Lagos State APC be scrapped. The groups include: The Mandate Group and Justice Forum.

Tinubu’s media aide, Tunde Rahman in a statement said there was no dispute between his boss and former Osun State Governor – Ogbeni Aregbesola.

The ruling APC National Leader said the decision to disband the factions was to promote discipline, harmony and cohesion and engender party supremacy.

“The former Governor of Osun State has been unswervingly and wholly committed to the progressive ideology of the Tinubu political family.

“There is no war, cold or hot, between them. There has never been and there will never be. Asiwaju believes in him and he believes in the APC leader,” Tinubu maintained

The Lagos APC Tuesday dissolved all sub-groups within its fold.

Reports said the dissolution came two weeks after Aregbesola, reorganised the Mandate Group without the endorsement of the ruling APC National Leader, Asiwaju Tinubu.

In a communiqué signed by Tinubu; the incumbent Lagos Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; and former Governor and Minister of of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola and titled: ‘‘Engendering Party Discipline and Cohesion,’ signed by 27 chieftains of the APC, who are members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, said any member who continued to associate with any sub-group would be expelled.

The resolution read in part: “Party members should no longer make use of these factions or their names with regard to future party business and activities. To continue to hold meetings in the name of these groups or to continue to promote such associations will amount to a violation of this resolution.

“The only permitted use of the names will be limited to historic references. Any violation of this decision is subject to party discipline, including suspension and expulsion. This prohibition extends solely to official party business. We are in no way trying to abridge anyone’s constitutional rights to free speech or assembly. The party chairman is hereby tasked with promulgating more detailed regulations with regard to prohibited and permissible activities for sub-party groupings.

“The party remains supreme. It has developed structures from the ward level to local government and state levels. These are recognised by the party’s constitution. They are adequate platforms for members to congregate and to present their views.

“The APC in Lagos is one party and one family. We must always act in this spirit if we are to attain the dream of democratic prosperity that we set out to achieve’’.