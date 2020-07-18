Tithe: Bishop Oyedepo Comes Under Heavy Criticism on Twitter

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The general overseer and founder of Living Faith Church, AKA, Winners chapel, has come under heavy criticism on Twitter after the bishop stated that one is under financial curse if he does not pay tithes.

According to reports, the bishop took to his Twitter handle to state on Friday enjoining church faithful’s to pay tithes.

He wrote: “Tithing is an inescapable covenant obligation. Prosperity, not just wealth is impossible without tithing because when you are not paying tithe, you’re under a financial curse.”

Oyedepo also stated that most problems that men face could be traced to their financial dealings.

He added: “The way you handle your financial dealings determines greatly what happens to you financially. Many things that afflict men are traceable to their monetary dealings. False financial dealings can open doors to inexplicable afflictions.”

However, this teaching of the bishop, while some of his church members appreciated the message, others in the micro-blogging platform condemned the message.

Here are some of the tweets.

@istifler_ writes: “You spend more time posting teachings on tithing than any other message. Two days ago, same message. Four days ago, same message. Please, preach more on the gospel. People need God now more than ever in these last days. God’s love surpasses material things or money.”

@kingmichaelthe2 writes: “But Jesus Christ, our Lord, the owner of the church never threatened nor forced anyone to tithe… he who comes to me shall by no means be cast away. How will he now curse those who believe in him because of 10 per cent of their salaries? God is a merciful and loving God. God is love.”

@Obasifoundation writes: “Whom did God command to pay tithes and to whom? God told all the nations of Israel to pay tithes from the land he gave… the new covenant is superior and better than the old covenant with better promises. The Bible says if the old covenant was perfect enough there wouldn’t have been need for the New Covenant. “Again in Matt. 23:23 Jesus rebuked the Scribes and Pharisees and he said woe unto them and called them hypocrites for over-emphasizing the payment of tithes.”

Popular controversial broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, said that the pastor’s message was wrong.

He wrote on Instagram, “Utter nonsense! Are you one percent as prosperous or as wealthy as Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet who don’t tithe? I personally find this unscriptural statement manipulative and cruel.

“Christ didn’t collect tithe neither did the disciples, yet no one was cursed! Tithing is the old law, obeying the old law partially, without obeying all the 613 laws of Moses is what carries a curse. That’s why to us Christians, it’s referred to as the law of sin and death!”

However, some followers of the pastor came to his defence and inform his critics not to stop those interested in paying tithes from paying.

@iam_theMK writes: “We pay and God is blessing us, if you won’t then seal your lips. You can be cursed for sounding rude at the blessed man of God.”

@iamcedar writes: “There are two laws governing kingdom prosperity- spiritual (tithing and giving) and natural (Investing, competences, value). Both complement each other and can’t stand alone if you indeed want kingdom prosperity. I’m not a ‘Winner’ but I agree prosperity is impossible without tithing.”