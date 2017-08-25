Tom Ford, Babatunde Ajagbe Clash in Chamberlain Squash Open Final

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tom Ford and Nigerian, Babatunde Ajagbe have made it to the finals of the maiden edition of the ongoing Chamberlain Squash Open in Lagos.

The duo’s semifinals were played Friday at the Lagos Country Club, venue of the Open.

Many squash enthusiasts while the semi-final lasted gave Femi Shedara little chance to beat the Briton.

It was therefore not surprising that Ford dispatched his opponent in 44 minutes, despite putting up his best. Ford won with: 11-3, 12-10, 11-1, 11-7.

In the second semi-final, Ajagbe easily dismissed Mark Broekman in straight set, 11-6, 11-9, and 11-9.

Ford survived an upset by his co-finalist in the first round of the tournament which started last Saturday.

The final encounter is slated for the same venue, Saturday, August 26, 2017 by 3pm.

The competition involves about $12,000 on offer, for both the Men’s and Women’s categories.

In the women’s finals, Nigeria’s first professional squash player, Yetunde Olatunji will slug it out with her counterpart, Udeme James.

While Olatunji beat Rofiat Abdulazeez 11-8, 11-7, 11-6, James defeated Dasbak Longdi 11-5, 11-6, 13-11 to reach the final.

