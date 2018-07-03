Tony Elumelu Foundation Hosts French President Emmanuel Macron

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – While in Lagos this week, Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic will engage with over 2,000 Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) alumni, together with other significant members of the African entrepreneurial ecosystem. in an open forum, that will guarantee a free and frank exchange of ideas and opinions.

The Forum will allow the President to hear the voices and ambitions of a new generation of African business women and men, who are changing the narrative and historic perceptions of Africa, brought together by the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s unique network.

The session will be hosted and moderated by TEF Founder and Heirs Holdings and UBA Chairman Tony O. Elumelu, CON and gives African entrepreneurs the platform to closely engage with President Macron, learn from his experience as one of the youngest Heads of State and someone who strongly champions entrepreneurship, while networking and forging partnerships with French and African business leaders and policymakers in attendance.

Mr. Elumelu said about the event: “President Macron’s recognition that African entrepreneurs are the key to Africa’s economic transformation and his desire to connect with and elevate the voices of future leaders is transformational. It is our privilege to host the President and it is a clear acknowledgement of our core belief that entrepreneurship is the catalyst for the social and economic development of Africa. How better to reach the most catalytic young minds in Africa than through TEF’s unique network of hundreds of thousands of Africa’s brightest young entrepreneurs?”

While in Nigeria, President Macron will meet with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and attend a business forum with French business leaders, a luncheon with the thirty Nigerian private sector leaders and a cultural event at Fela’s New Africa Shrine.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation alumni attending the event are beneficiaries of a number of TEF programmes, including our groundbreaking TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, the $100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 entrepreneurs from across Africa over 10 years.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation is Africa’s largest and most impactful African-funded, Africa founded philanthropy, working to empower African entrepreneurs. The Foundation’s unique position allowed the French President to engage directly with the next generation of young business leaders and share his vision for relations between France and the African continent.

About The Tony Elumelu Foundation

Established in 2010, The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) is the leading philanthropy in Africa championing entrepreneurship and entrepreneurs across the continent. The Foundation’s long-term investment in empowering African entrepreneurs is emblematic of Tony Elumelu’s philosophy of Africapitalism, which positions Africa’s private sector, and most importantly entrepreneurs, as the catalyst for the social and economic development of the continent. The Foundation’s flagship initiative, the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, is a 10-year, $100 million commitment to identify, train mentor and fund 10,000 entrepreneurs, capable of changing the face of business across Africa. http://www.tonyelumelufoundation.org

