Tragedy as One Killed, Another Injured at Enugu Funeral

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 40 year old woman, identified as Ngozi Eze, at the weekend lost her life , while a Chief mourner sustained various degrees of injuries, following an alleged accidental shooting at a burial ceremony at Amanato Mburumbu community, in Nkanu East Council Area of Enugu state

The deceased, it was learnt, had joined other members of the community to the funeral ceremony, where they had gone to commiserate with the bereaved family.

This was disclosed to African Examiner on Sunday by the Spokesman of the state Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amarizu, who said the police”have commenced investigation the incident which occurred on Saturday

He said that “the police recovered a locally-made single barrel gun at the scene of the incident, adding that the victims were a woman and the chief mourner.

According to him, “It was gathered that the tragedy struck when a man identified as Daniel Chukwu of Amanato Mburumbu community stormed the burial ceremony arena with his single barrel locally-made gun and perhaps never knew it was already set for action.

“It was further gathered that as the burial ceremony progressed and the suspect tried slinging his gun, it allegedly discharged accidentally and hit one Ngozi Eze, 40, from Amanato Mburumbu community, who was confirmed dead.

“The chief mourner, identified as one Hawaya Nworiuzo, was also injured hence he was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

“The situation shocked sympathisers who scampered for their safety at about 12 noon .

Amaraizu said that the suspect is now helping the police in their investigation, just as the corpse of the dead had been deposited in a nearby mortuary.

