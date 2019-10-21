Tragedy Struck in Ebonyi As Groom Slumps, Die at Wedding Reception

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of Amasiri Community in Afikpo North council Area of Ebonyi State, South- East Nigeria were at the weekend thrown into shock as a bridegroom, Mr. Chukwuemeka Onwuka, slumped at the reception venue of his church wedding and later passed on in hospital.

The deceased, who hails from Ittem in Bede local government Area of Abia state, was getting married to one Miss Onyinyechi Amadi Ugbor of Ihie village in Amasiri community.

It was gathered that until his sudden demise, the deceased was an ophthalmologist based in Ebonyi state

A source at the scene of the tragedy , who pleaded anonymity with newsmen said that the bridegroom had first danced with well-wishers and family members at the reception venue, adding that after the first dance, the master of ceremonies (MC) announced that a missing wristwatch had been found and asked the owner to come for it.

“Nobody came out to collect the wristwatch. So, the second round of dancing was announced and as the bridegroom approached the dance floor, he fell and started foaming in the mouth.

According to the Source, “he was carried outside and was being fanned by some guest and his family members, but there was no sign of recovery. It was at that point that it was suggested that he should be taken to hospital.

Onwuka was later taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctor on duty referred him to the Mater Hospital, Afikpo, but unfortunately, he died before getting to the health facility.

Another Source close to the deceased family said he was seen on Thursday very healthy.

“This incident happened on saturday at the Amasiri Central School.

He said it is either the bridegroom or the bride disappointed someone, and the person saw the wedding as an opportunity to avenge.

The Divisional Police Officer DPO, in charge of Afikpo, Mr Patrick, said his office was yet to receive any formal report on the incident.

