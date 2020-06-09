Transcorp Announces Appointment of Foluke Abdulrazaq as Board Vice Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), Nigeria’s leading listed conglomerate, owner of Transcorp Power Limited, one of Nigeria’s largest power producers and the iconic Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, has announced the appointment of Mrs. Foluke K. Abdulrazaq to its Board of Directors, as Vice Chairman.

Mrs Abdurazaq brings considerable experience in both the public and private sectors. Her public service career includes serving as a Commissioner in the Ministries of Finance and Women Affairs in Lagos State, when during her tenure, the broad policies that led to the State’s Accelerated Revenue Generation Programme (ARGP) were formulated.

She was also the Chairman of the State’s Tenders’ Board, a member of the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), and the State’s Executive Council.

Mrs Abdurazaq has held, over a period of twenty years, a series of senior positions in the Nigerian financial services sector, including her appointment by the Central Bank of Nigeria/NDIC in September 1995, as the Executive Chairman of the Interim Management Board of Credite Bank Nigeria Limited.

She also served on the Group Board of United Bank of Africa Plc from 2008 to 2020, when she retired as the Chairperson of the Board Credit Committee.

Mrs. Abdulrazaq holds an M.Sc degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Ibadan.

Commenting, Chairman of Transcorp, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu C.O.N, stated, “I am delighted that Mrs Abdulrazaq is joining our Board.

This appointment demonstrates once again our commitment to the highest level of governance, human capital investment and diversity and inclusion across all layers of our business.

Mrs. Abdulrazaq’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s senior business leaders and public servants, coupled with her track record of championing the role of women in business will be an inspiration.

I am also pleased to announce her appointment as the Vice Chairman, the first occupant of this role in the history of Transcorp.”

He further said that “Mrs Abdulrazaq’s extensive leadership experience will support the new management team, led by Mrs. Owen Omogiafo, the President/CEO, who recently unveiled her five year strategic business goals that include the expansion of the investment portfolio of the Transcorp Group through strategic acquisitions; deepening the market share of the existing businesses, and diversifying into the manufacturing sector, to help realise our vision of improving lives and transforming Nigeria’s economy”.

Mrs. Abdulrazaq expressed her enthusiasm for joining the Board and Management to assist delivery of the organisation’s strategic objectives. “I am glad to be joining the remarkable team on the Group Board of Transcorp.

I look forward to working with them and the motivated management team, led by Owen, to actualize our immediate and long-term strategic goals of creating value for our stakeholders” she commented.

Transcorp has one of the largest shareholder bases, with about 300,000 shareholders, on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and is a leading power producer in the country and owner of the iconic Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, among other significant assets including oil and gas.