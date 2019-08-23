Tribunal Judgment Miscarriage Of Justice, Says Melaye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sen. Dino Melaye on Friday described the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal judgment nullifying his March 22 election, as a miscarriage of Justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal sitting in Abuja, while delivering judgment in the petition filed by Sen. Smart Adeyemi, nullified the election and ordered for a fresh one to determine who represents the Kogi West Senatorial District.

Melaye in his reaction to the jugment, said it wss full of importation of information alien to the case.

His reaction was contained in a statement signed by him and issued in Lokoja.

“I , however , commend the courage and moral strength of the chairman of the tribunal for resisting evil and standing on the part of justice.

“I have confidence in the appeal court to right the wrongs as contained in the pronouncements of the judgment. I also want to tell those jubilating that their jubilation will be short lived.

“While appealing to my teaming supporters to remain calm as their mandate is safe and secured and cannot be taken away through any mischievous means

“However, Our legal team is already working on appealing the judgment and I assure all that justice will prevail, ” he said.

Also reacting to the tribunal judgement, Mr Bode Ogunmola, the Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi, said the pronouncement would not stand the test of time as he alleged some high level complicity.

“we are going to fight it with everything we have. As a party, the seat belongs to us and whatever they say is not our headache.

“It will have no effect. we are going on appeal immediately and by the grace of God we hope to come out of it a better and stronger party,” Ogunmola assured.

In reaction, Mr Abdul Miliki, a Rights activist and Executive Director , Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR) said the court process was yet to be exhausted.

“As far as we are concerned , the court process has not been exhausted and it is only when it is exhausted that one can make a categorical statement,” Miliki who is also from Kogi West said.

Mr Williams Aliwo, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lokoja branch, said though , the judgment viuld be frustrating for Melaye and his constituents, the Judiciary has provided an inherent redress for him to exploit.

“Dino has right of appeal and by the virtue of the Right of Appeal, if exercised within the prescribed statutory period, he will still be in office and will not vacate his seat in the Senate until the determination of his appeal,” he said.

