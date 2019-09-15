Tribunal Ruling: I Would Have Been Traumatized, Says Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said that he would have gone into trauma during the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal last Wednesday.

He, however, said because the period the judgement was delivered also coincided with the time the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting was also going on, he concentrated on the memos pending before the council.

Buhari spoke at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa when Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came to the Presidential Villa to congratulate him on his victory at the tribunal when it delivered judgement on the case challenging his victory in the February 23 Presidential election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s candidate in the election, Atiku Abubakar, had approached the tribunal to challenge Buhari’s victory at the poll.

Speaking on on outcome of the case yesterday, Buhari said, “on this judgement, again it was a fabulous coincidence that it came almost the same time the first Federal Executive Council meeting of this government was taking place.

It lasted about the same time with the judgement. I thank God for that because I think I would have gone into trauma or something. So I was busy trying to concentrate on the memo.

The first memo was on the budget and it took more than five hours. So, while you were doing your thing for nine hours, we were doing our for about seven hours here.

It is a very interesting coincidence and I thank God for it because I would have been in trauma or something of that sort.

“So thank you very much for sharing the glory with us. What I will say to you is congratulations to the chairman of the party and the governors is that we make sure that we really institutionalized the party, so that when we leave the stage the party will continue to lead, he stated.

Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole had earlier said that it was not in doubt that Buhari won the election.

“We never had doubts that you won your votes. All the issues raised by our opponents were trashed out one after the order by the Justices that sat on the panel.

“But of particular interest to us Mr. President as members of the Progressive family is that we are all aware that the only asset Mr. President has invested and continues to invest in your political journey and your political project is your integrity.” Oshiomhole said

Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu while congratulating the President on behalf of the APC governors over his victory at the tribunal commended the President for infrastructural development in the country.

