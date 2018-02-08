Troops Arrest Suspected Herdsmen Plotting Attack On Governor Ortom’s Farm

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Military authority in Benue State Thursday confirmed that its men have arrested two suspected Fulani herdsmen militia who among others were plotting an attack on Governor Samuel Ortom’s fish farm and other villages in Guma Local Government area of the North central State.

An Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 707 Special Force Brigade, Nigeria Army, Major Olabisi Ayeni, in a statement indicated that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday while the troops were on a routine patrol along Gbamjiba- Iyiodeh road in Guma Local Government Area.

Major Ayeni confirmed that the militia who were suspected to be converging, ”possibly for an attack on Governor Ortom’s fish farm and other innocent citizens were about to be approached for questioning when they opened fire on the troops who later engaged them.”

The Army Spokesman added that the violent herdsmen who also fought back were at the same time trying to withdraw.

The statement further read: “The Special Forces Operators intensified their pursuit and succeeded in arresting two of them while others fled in disarray.”

Major Ayeni also confirmed that the arrested suspects have since been handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Governor Mr. Ayodele Fayose has visited Governor Ortom in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Apparently visiting for condolence, Fayose first visited the burial ground of 73 people killed in the recent massacre by the suspected herdsmen.

Please follow and like us: