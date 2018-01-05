Troops Rescue Another Abducted Chibok Girl In Borno

BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Again, one of the abducted Chibok girls Salomi Pagu has been rescued by the troops under the Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government area of Borno State.

The girl was abducted alongside over 200 of her classmates from their school hostels by the Boko Haram terrorists in April 2014.

The girl who was rescued Thursday according to the Operation Lafiya Dole Spokesman Col. Onyema Nwachukwu was identified with the published No.68 among the missing Chibok school girls.

The troops Spokesman confirmed: “currently the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams, 14, with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention”

The Military also confirmed that two batches of 21 and 82 girls have so far been freed, with another three, leaving the total at 106, as a result of the Federal Government’s negotiations with the Boko Haram terrorist group between 2015 and 2018./NAN

