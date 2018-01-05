W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Troops Rescue Another Abducted Chibok Girl In Borno

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, January 5th, 2018

BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Again, one of the abducted Chibok girls Salomi Pagu has been rescued by the troops under the Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government area of Borno State.

The girl was abducted alongside over 200 of her classmates from their school hostels by the Boko Haram terrorists in April 2014.

The girl who was rescued Thursday according to the Operation Lafiya Dole Spokesman Col. Onyema Nwachukwu was identified with the published No.68 among the missing Chibok school girls.

The troops Spokesman confirmed: “currently the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams, 14, with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention”

The Military also confirmed that two batches of 21 and 82 girls have so far been freed, with another three, leaving the total at 106, as a result of the Federal Government’s negotiations with the Boko Haram terrorist group between 2015 and 2018./NAN

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=42181

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/troops-rescue-another-abducted-chibok-girl-in-borno/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

Get News Alert

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

FirstBank – advertisement

#failedpromises

OPAN



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts