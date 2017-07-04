Troubled Etisalat Nigeria Constitutes New Board

By Niyi Adeyi

One of the GSM service providers, Etisalat Nigeria has confirmed ongoing restructuring within the organization as well as existence of the new board.

In a statement issued by the multinational Tuesday, the new board Chairman is Dr. Joseph Nnanna, while Messrs Oluseyi Bickersteth; Ken Igbokwe; Boye Olusanya and Mrs Funke Ighodaro were named as members.

Similarly, Mr. Boye Olusanya has been confirmed as the Chief Executive Officer, to replace Mr. Matthew Willsher, while Mrs. Funke Ighodaro takes over from Mr. Olawole Obasunloye as Chief Finance Officer.

The statement further pointed out that the Consortium of Lenders, working with the regulators Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are committed to the on-going efforts to restructure the company towards a path of long term success of the business and the appointment of a seasoned board of directors and top management is a testament to this.

It confirmed that the decisions reached so far reflected the high confidence all the stakeholders have in the continued viability and sustainability of the business, adding that the smooth transition was also a proof of management’s commitment to ensure that the operations of the company run seamlessly and customers continue to enjoy superior network quality and positive customer experience

The company stated it remained committed to serving its subscribers, ”through the provision of innovative products and services with its committed staff, partners and vendors to empower the needs of our customers and improve their experience on the network”.

Etisalat, the fourth and last GSM service provider in Nigeria has been lately over burdened by many financial obligations, among of which is huge debts it owes some financial institutions.

Please follow and like us: