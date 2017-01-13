Truly, Sergey Mavrodi Returns – MMM Nigeria a Day before Scheduled Date

By Niyi Adeyi

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Money doubling platform – otherwise called MMM Nigeria has made good its promise of staging a come back January 14, 2017.

The scheme via its twitter handle (@MMM Nigeria Help) tweet Friday and officially announced that it has opened for business ‘’a day ealier than promised! Let’s go there Nigerians’’.

MMM founder Sergey Mavrodi had in mid December last year, owing to the widespread concern by the subscribers on the cash strap, scheme admitted that the accounts of the subscribers have been frozen, yet maintained that the platform has not totally collapsed.

Mavrodi then explained that the development was to upgrade the scheme and prevent some untoward practices.

He added that the situation was temporary, promising that MMM Nigeria would be back stronger on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

The sudden development resulted to some sad stories such as that many unsuspecting subscribers suffered cardiac arrest, while some others commited suicide.

AFRICAN EXAMINER can confirmed that many of the subscribers to the scheme have been anxiously waiting for its come back.

Our Correspondent observed Friday that many eager and happy subscribers on hearing the come back information, are willing to log on to their accounts; access their money and keep enjoying the platform cash magic wand.

