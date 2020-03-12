Trump Announces New Travel Restrictions To Combat Spread CoronaVirus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – US President Donald Trump has announced extensive new travel restrictions on Europe in a bid to combat the spread of the new coronavirus – Covid-19.

Trump in a televised address Wednesday, said all travel from European countries would be suspended for the next 30 days.

He however noted “strong but necessary” restrictions would not apply to the UK, where 460 cases of the virus have been confirmed.

There are 1,135 confirmed cases of the virus across the US, with 38 deaths.

Trump stressed in the broadcast: “To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe’’, effective from Friday (March 13, 2020) at midnight.

Mr Trump alleged that the European Union had “failed to take the same precautions” as the US.

Trump spoke just hours after Italy, the worst affected country outside China – announced tough new restrictions. Italy has announced it would close all shops except food stores and pharmacies as part of its nationwide lockdown.

Mr Trump said the travel suspension would also “apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo” coming from Europe into the US.

He also announced plans to provide billions of dollars in loans to small businesses and urged Congress to pass major tax relief measures in an attempt to stem the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy.

Trump declared that the US was marshalling the full power of the Federal Government and the private sector to protect the American people.

Officials said the risk of infection was low for the general US public, but concern has deepened after a number of new cases were confirmed earlier this month.

Already, containment efforts have begun, as troops have been deployed to New Rochelle – New York City, where one outbreak is believed to have originated.

In addition, the National Guard has been scheduled to deliver food to some individuals who have been told to self-isolate there

In a related development, Washington DC Governor state has also banned large gatherings in several counties.

The north-western state is the focal point of the outbreak in the US, accounting for 24 of at least 38 deaths across the country.