Trump Blasts Iran Over Middle East’s Restiveness

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – US President Mr. Donald Trump has fired longtime rival of the Saudi Arabia Kingdom, the Islamic Republic of Iran over the long and raging instability in the Middle East region.

Consequently, Trump who is currently on foreign trip, urged Muslim countries to take the lead in combating radicalization, in a major speech in Saudi Arabia.

President Trump ordered “Drive them out of this earth,” while addressing the regional leaders in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital, as part of his first official trip abroad.

Mr. Trump’s speech has been considered as an attempted reset with Muslims after his campaign rhetoric, leading to travel ban on six Muslim countries and subsequently provoking concerns in the Islamic world.

Trump had previously suggested he would be open to creating a database of all the Muslims in the US as well as called for Muslims to be temporarily banned from entering the US over security concerns.

His eight-day trip will take him to Israel, the Palestinian territories, Brussels, the Vatican, and Sicily.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump’s visit has been overshadowed by his political difficulties at home, particularly the fallout of his sacking the ex-FBI chief James Comey, over the alleged Russian manipulation of the last US Presidential election.

President Trump scheduled trip include: Monday-Tuesday, 22-23 May: Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, before visiting the West Bank on Tuesday.

On Wednesday 24th May, Trump travels to Rome and Brussels, and will meet with Pope Francis, then Belgian officials

He is billed to attend A Nato summit in Brussels Thursday, 25th May, while he will on Friday, 26th May be in Sicily, for a meeting of G7 members.

