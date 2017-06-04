Trump Blasts London Mayor After Terror Attack; Mayor too Busy to Respond to Trump -Aide

Photo caption: US President Donald Trump

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – US President Donald Trump took to his twitter account @realDONALTRUMP to blast London Mayor for his comment following the terror attack on the city.

In series of tweetstorm, Trump said:

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse.”

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”

African Examiner noted that Mr Trump’s tweet blasting the Mayor was obviously taken out of context.

According to Trump tweet, “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”

However, Mayor Sadiq Khan’s comment was particularly in relation to the increased police presence on the street following the attack.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There’s no reason to be alarmed,” the Mayor said in a statement.

In reacting to Trump tweet, an Aide to Mayor Khan said: “Khan is too busy dealing with the aftermath of the attack to respond to Trump’s tweet,

“He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets,” the aide said in a statement.

