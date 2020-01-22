Trump Plans to Add Nigeria, 6 Others to Travel Ban List

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Trump administration is planning to add Nigeria and six other countries to its travel ban list.

The other 6 countries are: Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Sudan and Tanzania

Media reports say Some countries will face bans only on some visa categories.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with Wall Street Journal that he was considering adding countries to the travel ban but declined to state which ones as an announcement is expected as early as Monday.

According to a senior Trump administration official, countries that failed to comply with security requirements, including biometrics, information-sharing and counter-terrorism measures, faced the risk of limitations on U.S. immigration.

The move is likely to sour ties between the United States and the countries affected under the expanded ban.

Nigeria, for example, Africa’s largest economy and most populous country, is a U.S. anti-terrorism partner and has a large diaspora residing in the United States.