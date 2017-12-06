Trump: US now Recognises Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – US President Donald Trump has announced that his country has now recognized Jerusalem as the Israel’s capital.

Trump Wednesday’s declaration automatically upturned decades of official US policy.

Mr. Trump described the move as “a long overdue step” to advance the Middle East peace process.

He indicated that the US would support a two-state solution, if approved by both the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Speaking at the White House, President Trump said he had “judged this course of action to be in the best interests of the United States of America, and the pursuit of peace between Israel and the Palestinians”.

Due to the new position, Trump said he was going to direct the US State department to begin preparations to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Trump restated that recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital was “nothing more or less than a recognition of reality”.

“It is also the right thing to do,” he added.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a historic day and Israel was profoundly grateful to President Trump.

However, prior to President Trump’s declaration, a Spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned against the “dangerous consequences” of the new US policy.

Geographically, Jerusalem contains sites sacred to the three major monotheistic faiths.

East Jerusalem, includes the Old City, and was annexed by Israel after the Six Day War of 1967, but is not internationally recognized as part of Israel

The Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, and according to 1993 Israel-Palestinian peace accords, its final status is meant to be discussed in the latter stages of peace talks./ agency reports

