Trump Shows Willingness To Relate With US Foes, Russia, China

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – US President-elect Mr. Donald Trump has expressed willingness to work with Russia and China, provided they cooperate.

Trump told the Wall Street Journal that newly-imposed sanctions on Russia would however remain “at least for a period of time”, yet, could be lifted later.

Mr Trump restated sanctions on Russia could be lifted if Moscow helped Washington in the war against Islamic extremism and in other matters.

“If you get along and if Russia is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions if somebody’s doing some really great things?”, Trump asked.

Trump added he looked forward to a meeting between him and President Vladimir Putin.

Similarly, the incoming President indicated that the One China policy, in which the US does not recognize Taiwan, was due for negotiation.

Trump said Beijing had to allow US companies to compete by floating its currency.

He promised he would not label China a ‘’currency manipulator’’ when he assumes office.

Trump had already questioned the one China policy last month, provoking irritating responses in Chinese media.

Meanwhile, a US Senate committee has hinted it would investigate alleged Russia hacking of the recent election.

