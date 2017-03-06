Trump’s Immigration Ban: Nigeria Warns Citizens on US Travel Plans

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has warned Nigerians who have no compelling or urgent reason to travel to the US to suspend their travel plans until the country’s new administration’s policy on immigration is clear.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa handed down the advice in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

Hon. Dabiri-Erewa stressed that the warning became imperative due to series of reports received by her office.

“In the last few weeks, the office has received a few cases of Nigerians with valid multiple-entry US visas being denied entry and sent back to the Nigeria.”

“In such cases reported to the office, the affected persons were sent back immediately on the next available flight and their visas were cancelled” the President’s aide informed through her SA on Media Abdurrahman Balogun.

Dabiri -Erewa said that “no reasons were given for the decision by the US immigration authorities.”

She restated that the warning “is only to advise Nigerians without any compelling or essential reasons to visit the US to consider rescheduling their trip until there is clarity on the new immigration policy.”

The former Federal Lawmaker however, reminded Nigerians in the Diaspora to abide by the rules and regulations of their host countries and be good ambassadors of the country.

US President Donald Trump has given an executive order since January on his assumption to office, banning travel visa to the Nationals from seven Muslim countries, including Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen and Libya.

It is also on record that Mr. Trump made some uncomplimentary remarks on Nigerians during the last US Presidential election campaigns.

