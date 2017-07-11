Trump’s Son Releases His own E-Mails Seeking Dirt on Hillary Clinton

Photo caption: son of the US President, Donald Trump, Jr

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – US President Donald Trump’s son has released an email chain indicating he was keen to accept “sensitive” information on his father’s rival Mrs. Hillary Clinton from a Russian national.

Donald Trump Jr was told by Rob Goldstone that there was information which was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr Trump”.

The emails to Trump Jr, which he released on Twitter, said: “the crown prosecutor of Russia” (a role that does not exist) had “offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father”.

Mr Trump Jr was pleasant with this as he was quoted: “If it’s what you say, I love it.”

US officials are investigating alleged Russian meddling in the US election.

The e-mail is suspected to be the first confirmation that a Trump associate attended a meeting in the expectation of being handed sensitive information from Russian officials.

The email chain has also been forwarded to President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and campaign manager Paul Manafort.

The raging controversy on the alleged Russian intervention on the last US Presidential poll has gone this far, because it is against the US law to accept electoral help from a foreign government or national.

