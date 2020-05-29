Trump’s Ventilators Have Not Arrived Nigeria –Lai Mohammed

By Emmanuel Adigwe, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohmmed, has refuted claims that the ventilators President Donald Trump promised Nigeria has arrived the country.

According to Lai Mohammed, if the ventilators come into the country, it will be announced publicly.

It will be recalled that President Donald Trump in the heat of the coronavirus pandemic, had promised to help the West African giants by promising to send 1,000 ventilators.

President Donald Trump has stated that the US was committed to assisting Nigeria to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and he made this promise during a telephone call with President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, according to Lai Mohammed, the ventilators are yet to arrive the country and just last week, during a tour of the Ford motor plant in Michigan, Trump stated that the US had just sent 1,000 ventilators to Nigeria.

The African Examiner reports that Nigeria had already recorded 8,915 coronavirus cases, including 259 deaths.