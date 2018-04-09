W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tunisia’s Religious Minister Backs Inheritance Equality

Posted by African News, Latest News, North Africa Monday, April 9th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tunisia’s religious affairs ministry has said it supports the government’s plan to give women equal inheritance rights, Shems FM radio reports.

Religious Affairs Minister Ahmed Adhoum said his department backed the government, which has angered other religious clerics.

Tunisia’s President Beji Caid Essebsi announced the inheritance changes on 6 April, meeting a promise he made last year to improve women’s rights

In 2017, the president promised to improve the inheritance laws and allow women to marry non-Muslim foreigners./BBC

