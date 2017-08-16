Two New Ministers Get Portfolios

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last, the Federal Government FG has assigned portfolios to the two recently confirmed Ministerial appointees.

Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande disclosed this Wednesday in his Twitter handle.

”AgP Osinbajo asiggns portfolios to the 2 ministers earlier sworn in. There are now 2 Ministers of State in Power, Works & Housing Ministry”. Akande tweteed.

The tow ministers — Professor Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan — were nominated by President Buhari in March and were confirmed by the Nigerian Senate on 3rd May.

Professor Stephen Ocheni who replaced late James Ocholi (SAN) who died in 2016 in a fatal auto crash along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, will serve as minister of state for Labour and employment.

On his own part, Suleman Hassan who replaced the former Minister of the Environment, Mrs Aminat Muhammed who was appointed late 2016 as the UN Deputy Secretary-General, has been appointed as minister of state for Power, Works and Housing.

Please follow and like us: